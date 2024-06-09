Damar Hamlin, local medical workers offer CPR training at Mellon Park

PITTSBURGH — Buffalo Bills safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin’s charity weekend continued in Pittsburgh on Sunday, with him teaching life-saving skills.

His charity, Chasing M’s, offered free CPR training at Mellon Park on Sunday and was part of the Pittsburgh Juneteenth Youthfest.

The American Heart Association and some Allegheny Health Network physicians and trainers joined Hamlin to help.

Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during a game in Jan. 2023 after suffering cardiac arrest, spoke about how important it is for people to know CPR.

“I never would have thought I would be in the position I was in, you know? Having to need CPR, going into cardiac arrest, so I say all that to say, we never know what can happen,” Hamlin said.

The CPR training was part of Hamlin’s charity weekend which wraps up with an all-star football game at Sto-Rox High School at 7:30 p.m.

