Damp start to Tuesday will dry up later in the day

PITTSBURGH — Overnight showers and a gusty storm will make for a damp start on Tuesday.

Leftover rain will taper to showers through the morning commute, then most of Tuesday will be dry and unseasonably mild.

Widespread rain and a better chance for storms move in early Wednesday and continue off and on through the day. Rain could be steady at times, so have the rain gear with you and watch for ponding on the roads.

Cooler weather returns later this week with highs in the 50s and lows dipping into the 30s as we head into the weekend.

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