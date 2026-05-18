Dan + Shay performing in Pittsburgh this fall

PITTSBURGH — A country duo with ties to Pittsburgh will perform in the Steel City in the fall.

Dan + Shay just announced their nationwide The Young Tour, named after the title track of their album, coming out on Aug. 21. They’ll be on tour with Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross.

The duo is coming to PPG Paints on Oct. 9, which is a homecoming show for Dan Smyers, who grew up in the North Hills.

Presale tickets go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m., with tickets for the general public going on sale on Friday.

Click here for tickets.

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