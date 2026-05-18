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Dan + Shay performing in Pittsburgh this fall

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
2026 Pre-Grammy Gala - Show Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform during the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A country duo with ties to Pittsburgh will perform in the Steel City in the fall.

Dan + Shay just announced their nationwide The Young Tour, named after the title track of their album, coming out on Aug. 21. They’ll be on tour with Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross.

The duo is coming to PPG Paints on Oct. 9, which is a homecoming show for Dan Smyers, who grew up in the North Hills.

Presale tickets go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m., with tickets for the general public going on sale on Friday.

Click here for tickets.

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