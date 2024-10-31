Local

New Florence man, 20, wanted for threatening to shoot doctor after appointment, state police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Evan James Stewart - WPXI Evan James Stewart - WPXI

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a New Florence man who is wanted on a terroristic threats charge.

State police said Evan James Stewart, 20, is charged with a felony county of terroristic threats, a misdemeanor count of harassment and a summary count of disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, state troopers in Indiana were dispatched to the main campus of Indiana Regional Medical Center in White Township for a report of terroristic threats made in the parking lot. An investigation uncovered that Stewart had just left an appointment and was heard yelling and making a threat to shoot a doctor before leaving.

Stewart is described as being a white, non-Hispanic man. He is 6 feet fall and 185 pounds with brown eyes and browns hair.

State police said Stewart is believed to be in the City of Johnstown area of Cambria County. He may be driving a red 2024 Ford Edge SUV with the license plate number MCF8874.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960 or 911.

