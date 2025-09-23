Daughter of woman hit, killed by vehicle outside Kennywood Park shares her legacy of generosity

It’s been an emotional week for the family of Lorna Lee Brennen as they prepare to lay her to rest on Friday. Amid their grief, one thing remains clear: they are determined to keep her legacy of kindness and generosity alive.

“She’s always given, given, given,” said Tammie Jo Moore, Brennen’s daughter. “Hard work, always volunteered for everything, everywhere.”

At 73, Brennen had gone back to work, not because she needed the money, but because she wanted to help others.

“She never kept her paycheck,” Moore said. “She gave them to other people. If she saw a need, that’s where her paychecks went. She never kept a penny for herself.”

Last year, Brennan worked six days a week at Kennywood, using her income to help a single mother pay her mortgage. This year, she cut back to four days to make time for more community work.

Her family says that the spirit of giving has been passed down through generations.

“It is amazing,” Moore said. “We all try to carry that on. We don’t have the capability to give monetarily like she did, but we try to instill that into our children and grandchildren.”

Brennen was hit and killed Sunday while crossing Kennywood Boulevard on her way to work. She was carrying balloons for a coworker at the time.

Though heartbroken, her family is finding comfort in channeling her values into a new cause. They’ve set up a GoFundMe campaign in her name to continue her charitable projects.

“She would be ecstatic and so proud,” Moore said.

The family has also offered forgiveness to the driver involved in the accident.

“We, as Lorna Lee Brennan’s family, forgive you for this accident,” Moore said. “We don’t want you to go on regretting this for the rest of your life. It was an accident. Take this forgiveness and pay it forward to other people.”

Brennan’s funeral service is scheduled for Friday. Her family is asking attendees to wear Christmas-themed outfits in her honor, her favorite holiday.

