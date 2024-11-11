Dave McCormick to vote in Senate Leadership Election on Wednesday, Channel 11 sources say

Dave McCormick is expected to vote in the Senate leadership election in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, according to Channel 11 sources.

McCormick will be on Capitol Hill alongside other Republican senators to vote for a Majority Leader, senior campaign sources say.

McCormick is proceeding as the winner of the U.S. Senate race for Pennsylvania, despite incumbent Senator Bob Casey not conceding yet.

The Associated Press called the race for McCormick on Thursday, but Casey continues to push back as provisional ballots are still being counted.

