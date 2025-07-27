Dave Parker’s son reads poem from his father during late Pirates outfielder’s Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, New York — Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Dave Parker’s son shared a poem written by his late father, during Parker’s posthumous induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday.

“Pops wanted me to leave everyone with this poem that he wrote, that he gave me a long time ago,” said Dave Parker II during the ceremony in Cooperstown, New York. “And he said that if he ever made it here to read it.”

Dave Parker II reads a poem that his late father wrote for his @BaseballHall induction! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/xsE3BlYsvM — MLB (@MLB) July 27, 2025

Nicknamed “the Cobra,” Parker spent 11 seasons with the Pirates and was part of the 1979 World Series-winning team. He was with the team from 1973-1983.

Parker died June 28 at the age of 74.

In the poem, Parker shared his love for the Pirates, which he called “my family.” He expressed gratitude for his supporters, including friends and relatives.

The poem, filled with humorous remarks, drew laughs from the crowd.

Parker is the 45th former member of the Pirates organization to be voted into the Hall of Fame.

