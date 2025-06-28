Pittsburgh Pirates legend, Hall of Famer Dave Parker dies at 74

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dave Parker has died at 74.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the right-fielder’s death Saturday evening.

Parker, also known as “The Cobra,” played for the Pittsburgh Pirates for 11 years, winning 2 batting titles and an MVP Award.

He won a World Series Championship in 1979.

He was voted the National League Most Valuable Player in 1977. At that time, he led the league with a .334 average, had 30 home runs and collected 117 RBIs.

The Pittsburgh Pirates inducted him into their inaugural Pirates Hall of Fame class in 2022.

He will be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown next month.

Parker is the 45th member of the Pirates organization to be voted into the Hall of Fame.

