Dave’s Hot Chicken expanding to Pittsburgh with plans for 10 locations

PITTSBURGH — The team bringing Dave’s Hot Chicken to Pittsburgh certainly aren’t chicken — they have plans to open 10 locations over the next five years.

The fast casual chain began as a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles in 2017 before quickly gaining a following. High-profile investments from celebrities including Drake and Samuel L. Jackson then propelled the restaurant to become one of the fastest growing in the world. The chain now boasts 206 locations in the United States, Canada and the Middle East and the restaurant expects that number to break 300 by the end of the year.

The Pittsburgh franchise locations will be backed by Danny and Michael Costa, Jonathan Wise and Raj Patel. Potential locations have not yet been disclosed.

