Days of Service honoring Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims begin

PITTSBURGH — Members of the community are coming together in “Days of Service” to honor the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting as the five-year commemoration date approaches.

The first of those days of service was held on Sunday.

Parishioners came together in song and prayer at Saint Paul Cathedral after practicing service at the Jewish Community Center. They honored the 11 lives lost during the shooting.

The 10.27 Healing Partnership and Repair the World Pittsburgh organized the day.

“We are hosting ways for the community to come together and show up and use our hands and our minds to share how we remember in spirit and action,” said Jules Mallis, executive director of Repair the World Pittsburgh.

Activities at the Jewish Community Center will continue throughout the week.

Friday marks five years since the tragedy.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group