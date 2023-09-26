Deadline for Pittsburgh Mills Mall owners to pay millions in taxes, avoid sheriff’s sale looms

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The clock is ticking for the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills. The once vibrant mall in Frazer Township could go up for sale on Oct. 2 if the owners don’t pay more than $11 million.

“It’s a shame,” said Scott Kacin of Verona. “Huge mall. It was great. It’s done.”

Frazer Township’s lawyer told Channel 11 that the New York-based owner, Namdar Realty, owes millions in taxes.

Channel 11 got ahold of the sale listing from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. The document shows the mall priced at $11.5 million plus additional fees.

“I see the whole thing closing up and it turning into Century III,” Kacin said.

The mall is virtually a ghost town. Storefront after storefront is empty. Pittsburgh Mills has been losing shops and struggling for the better half of a decade, frustrating people who see its potential as a destination.

“I’m glad the theatre is still here,” Kacin said. “It’s a great theatre. We were the only ones in there.”

Several mall walkers remember the mall in its heyday nearly 20 years ago.

“I’d like to see it come back,” said Brian Molka of Imperial. “When it opened in 2005, it was thriving. Every store was open. It’s just depressing.”

Husband and wife, Majid and Afshan Hashmi, who walk the mall every day, are hopeful a new buyer will bring it back to life.

“It is always better, the people will come and shop,” Afshan said. “It looks good if you go to other malls. This one doesn’t have anything.”

Township Manager Lori Ziencik sent Channel 11 a statement Monday. She said the township would like to see a new owner take over, improve conditions and generate revenue.

“If the current owner (Namdar) pays what it owes on the property, the Township has little confidence that they will do anything to better the property,” Ziencik said in a statement. “Things will remain status quo with little or no cost put into the maintenance of the building, parking lots and roads around the property. We are hopeful that an owner will emerge that may have a vision for the property that would stimulate new growth and revenue for the Township.”

Channel 11 reached out to Namdar Realty but did not hear back.

