Def Leppard, Journey to perform at PNC Park this summer

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — We’re not Foolin’ you. Def Leppard and Journey will be performing at PNC Park on Saturday, July 27.

The two bands, known for hits that include “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Don’t Stop Believin’” respectively, will also feature special guest Steve Miller Band.

Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be publicly available on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

