Dense fog gives way to sunshine, afternoon heat

PITTSBURGH — Watch for areas of dense fog through about 9 a.m. Otherwise, clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine today. We’ll trade humidity for heat in the afternoon as highs return to the upper 80s.

It will feel tolerable tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 70s this evening and eventually into the mid-60s Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms will develop Monday afternoon and evening, initially mainly north of Pittsburgh before dropping south around sunset. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

That same front will bring us more scattered showers and storms Tuesday, with our mid to late-week weather depending on the eventual track of Tropical Storm Debby. While it will be muggy at times, temperatures should stay largely seasonable, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group