Deputy who shot at suspect in Garfield standoff tests positive for cocaine

PITTSBURGH — A deputy who shot at a suspect during a multi-hour-long standoff in Garfield has tested positive for cocaine.

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus held a press conference Tuesday regarding his office’s involvement in the standoff with suspect Will Hardison, which began after deputies tried to serve an eviction notice like this.

At the press conference, Kraus said all 13 deputies who fired at Hardison were drug tested.

One of them, a seven-year veteran of the office, tested positive for cocaine. He has since been fired.

Kraus said he does not believe it’s the deputy who shot and killed Hardison.

