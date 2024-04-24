Despite dropping out in March, Nikki Haley secures more than 156,000 votes in Pennsylvania primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley refused to endorse former President Donald Trump in his campaign for the Republican nomination and thousands of her Pennsylvania supporters followed suit.

Haley, who dropped out of the race in March, won almost 17% of Pennsylvania’s primary vote on Tuesday.

A lot of eyes are on Pennsylvania as its 19 electoral votes make it a key battleground state.

If Haley’s GOP supporters refuse to support Trump in November, it could swing Pennsylvania in President Joe Biden’s favor, the Associated Press reports.

Haley secured more than 156,000 votes in Pennsylvania’s primary election, which is nearly twice the margin by which Biden beat Trump in 2020.

In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton by just 44,000 votes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

