Despite large investment in Austin, Acutronic won’t move jobs from Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Despite naming Austin, Texas, the new headquarters for its aerospace components division, Acutronic USA Inc. will not be moving its Pittsburgh headquarters.

A leader in the design, manufacturing and development of precision motor simulators and test systems for aeronautics, space exploration, defense and the automotive industry, the Acutronic Group is based in Switzerland and has companies across the globe.

Pittsburgh has been the home of Acutronic USA Inc. and the company’s simulation and testing business since 1989. In 2010, the company moved its headquarters from O’Hara Township to Washington’s Landing, where it has operated from ever since.

