Despite rough start, Pitt rallies to beat Canisius, 82-71

PITTSBURGH —

After a lackluster first-half showing on Saturday night, Pitt bounced back behind a red-hot second-half shooting performance to defeat Canisius, 82-71 at the Petersen Events Center.

Trailing by one point with 9 minutes remaining, Pitt finally rallied together to go on an incredible shooting run over the rest of the game. The Panthers tightened up their defense and hit nine of their ten field-goal attempts to expand their lead and bury the Golden Griffins — earning their seventh win of the season.

In the win, Blake Hinson finished with a team-high 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting, while Bub Carrington followed with 16 points, four rebounds, and five assists. Ishmael Leggett followed with 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the win. Pitt’s bench added 22 in the effort, with Guillermo Diaz-Graham leading the way with seven.

