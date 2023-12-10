Local

Despite rough start, Pitt rallies to beat Canisius, 82-71

By George Michalowski: PittsburghSportsNOW.com

Despite rough start, Pitt rallies to beat Canisius, 82-71 After a lackluster first-half showing on Saturday night, Pitt bounced back behind a red-hot second-half shooting performance to defeat Canisius, 82-71 at the Petersen Events Center. (WPXI/WPXI)

By George Michalowski: PittsburghSportsNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

After a lackluster first-half showing on Saturday night, Pitt bounced back behind a red-hot second-half shooting performance to defeat Canisius, 82-71 at the Petersen Events Center.

Trailing by one point with 9 minutes remaining, Pitt finally rallied together to go on an incredible shooting run over the rest of the game. The Panthers tightened up their defense and hit nine of their ten field-goal attempts to expand their lead and bury the Golden Griffins — earning their seventh win of the season.

In the win, Blake Hinson finished with a team-high 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting, while Bub Carrington followed with 16 points, four rebounds, and five assists. Ishmael Leggett followed with 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the win. Pitt’s bench added 22 in the effort, with Guillermo Diaz-Graham leading the way with seven.

Click here to read the full story from pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mercer County inmate escapes while receiving treatment at Erie hospital
  • What are the odds? 2 winning Mega Millions jackpot tickets sold at same gas station
  • Munhall police officer in custody after barricading himself inside Shaler Township home
  • VIDEO: Man shot by AG’s agent at Downtown Pittsburgh Greyhound station facing attempted homicide charges
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read