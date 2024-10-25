Detectives find several pounds of marijuana while looking for sex offender in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man from Duquesne is facing several charges after a search for a sex offender led to detectives uncovering multiple pounds of suspected marijuana.

Andre Gray, 58, was wanted on a felony arrest warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Detectives with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office learned he was at a house on Auriles Street in Duquesne. When officials arrived Thursday, they were greeted by Mareio Gray, 45, who told them Andree was not there and did not live there, but they were welcome to search the house.

While looking for Andre, detectives found large bags of suspected marijuana, multiple smaller bags of suspected marijuana, a large bag of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms as well as additional items of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives received a search warrant for the house and confiscated six pounds of suspected marijuana, just over a half pound of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms and numerous other items containing THC as well as small amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.

Mareio Gray is charged with five counts of possession and three counts of possession with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Andre Gray was found at a relative’s home on Wool Street, the sheriff’s office said. He was also taken to the Allegheny County Jail and was charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

