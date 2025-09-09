Detour related to Freedom Road Expansion Project extended through end of September

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A detour connected to the final phase of the Freedom Road Expansion Project has been extended.

A detour for Rolling Road so crews could conduct utility work began in late July. It was set to wrap up on Sept. 5, but PennDOT now says the work will continue through the end of the month.

In the meantime, drivers should still detour onto Laporte Road to access Rolling Road.

The Freedom Road Expansion Project is still expected to be completed in November.

