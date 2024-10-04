Dick’s Sporting Goods plans to hire nearly 8,000 seasonal employees for the holidays

Local

PITTSBURGH — Dick’s Sporting Goods plans to hire thousands of seasonal employees for the holiday season and will host a nationwide hiring event next week.

The annual “National Signing Day” will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Anyone interested can sign up to meet the team.

“Our seasonal teammates play a critical role in delivering exceptional in-store experiences for our athletes during one of the busiest times of the year, and we are thrilled to add nearly 8,000 more this holiday season,” said Julie Lodge-Jarrett, EVP, Chief People & Purpose Officer at Dick’s.

Employees will receive associate discounts between 25% and 40% off.

Click here if you're interested in a seasonal position.

