Diocese of Greensburg mourning death of retired Archabbot

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Catholic Diocese of Greensburg is mourning the death of a retired Archabbot.

Archabbot Douglas R. Nowicki, O.S.B, passed away Tuesday evening. He served as the 11th Archabbot of Saint Vincent Archabbey.

During his 30 year tenure as Archabbot, many wonderful projects, expansions and additional formation opportunities were undertaken and were incredibly successful, Bishop Larry J. Kulick said in a Facebook post.

“On behalf of the clergy, religious and faithful of the Diocese of Greensburg, be assured that our prayers and deepest sympathies are with Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, the clergy, religious and the entire Saint Vincent community,” the post said.

