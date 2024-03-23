Diocese of Pittsburgh announces Holy Week celebration schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced its plans to celebrate Holy Week.

This year’s schedule includes several public services at Saint Paul Cathedral in North Oakland and some community events.

“This is the most important week of the year for Christians. We reflect deeply on Jesus’ Passion and death, through which He atoned for the sins of all people. His rising from the dead on Easter Sunday breaks the power of sin and death, calling us to share the joy and hope of the Resurrection,” Bishop Zubik said.

Celebrations begin on Palm Sunday and will wrap up on Easter Sunday. The schedule is as follows:

Palm Sunday: 3/24/24

10 a.m.: Mass at Saint Paul Cathedral (Fifth Avenue and Craig Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213)

Holy Thursday: 3/28/24

10 a.m.: Chrism Mass at Saint Paul Cathedral (Fifth Avenue and Craig Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213)

2:30 p.m.: Mass at the Allegheny County Jail. Bishop Zubik will wash inmates’ feet

7:00 p.m.: Mass of the Lord’s Supper at Saint Paul Cathedral. The cathedral will be open for private prayer until midnight.

Good Friday: 3/29/24

1:30 p.m.: Liturgy with Bishop Zubik

7 p.m.: Prayer service with Bishop Zubik, the presider, and local leaders of other faith denominations

Holy Saturday: 3/30/24

10 a.m.: Blessing of the City of Pittsburgh from the overlook across from Saint Mary of the Mount Church (403 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211)

12 p.m.: Blessing of food and Easter baskets at Saint Paul Cathedral with Bishop Zubik

8:30 p.m.: Easter vigil at Saint Paul Cathedral

Easter Sunday: 3/31/24

10 a.m.: Easter Mass at Saint Catherine Labouré Parish in St. Louise de Marillac church (320 McMurray Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241)

10 a.m.: Easter Mass at Saint Catherine Labouré Parish in St. Louise de Marillac church (320 McMurray Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241) 2-4 p.m.: Easter Blessing of families at St. Paul Cathedral with bishops of the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Prayers will be held at 2 p.m. Bishops will meet with families individually afterward

Anyone who wants to view the liturgies from home can do so on the diocese YouTube’s channel or on their Facebook page.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group