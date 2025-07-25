Diocese sells St. Joseph Church property in Bloomfield

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh and the St. Padre Pio Parish have completed a major step of divesting its key property holdings in Bloomfield.

After the former Immaculate Conception church property tucked between Liberty and Friendship Avenues was recently demolished in the neighborhood, real estate records show the diocese and the parish recently closed on selling to former St. Joseph Church at 4712 Liberty Ave. to Arch Masonry Real Estate LLC, an affiliate of the masonry contractor, for a price of $1.15 million.

It was Arch Masonry that bought and restored the former Albright United Methodist Church at the corner of Graham and Centre Avenue in Bloomfield.

