“Disney on Ice” is coming to Pittsburgh.

Two of Disney’s most popular films,“Frozen” and “Encanto,” will come to life at PPG Paints Arena from Oct. 24-27.

Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Mirabel, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and other characters will be featured.

Tickets are available here.

