Dispatch audio gives new insight into deadly Lawrenceville gas station shooting

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 News has learned new details about Tuesday’s deadly shooting at the Sunoco gas station on Butler Street in Lawrenceville.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man shot and killed during altercation at Lawrenceville gas station

Channel 11 obtained the dispatch call made to police just moments after shots were fired. A legal expert weighed in on whether this incident may be considered self-defense.

In the recording, you hear the operator tell police a gun was pulled and the other person fired. The caller is the man who fired the fatal shot.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Michael Ehlinger from Stanton Heights. We learned that Ehlinger is the brother of former Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Carol Ehlinger. Channel 11 reached out to her for a comment but did not receive a response.

On Wednesday afternoon, police informed us that the investigation is still ongoing. According to officers, the caller unloaded his gun and waited for police to arrive. He was taken into custody for questioning, but as of now, no charges have been filed, and his name has not been released.

The district attorney’s office has stated that it cannot comment on whether this incident may be classified as self-defense while police continue to gather details.

Legal expert Phil DiLucente told Channel 11 that these details will be critical.

“In cases involving guns, it’s important to determine who drew the weapon first and whether that person believed they were in imminent danger of serious bodily harm,” he said.

DiLucente also highlighted that Pennsylvania’s Stand-Your-Ground law permits individuals to defend themselves against immediate bodily or deadly harm.

“Video evidence in a case like this is very important; it sets the stage and outlines exactly what happened and when,” he said.

Police confirmed that the individuals involved had argued near the gas pumps. We requested video footage from Sunoco, but they declined to provide it.

DiLucente warned that using the Stand-Your-Ground law can be complex, as it may inadvertently encourage violence if misapplied.

“We cannot have the Wild West coming to Allegheny County,” he said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group