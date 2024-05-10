Gun used in recent homicide found in Donegal Lake

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A dive team recovered a gun used in a recent homicide from Donegal Lake Friday.

Divers from Murrysville Medic One Dive Team and the Greensburg Fire Department assisted Westmoreland County detectives with the search.

The gun was found about an hour of searching, Murrysville Medic One Dive Team said in a Facebook post.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Channel 11 that the gun was used in the shooting death of Alice Robson, 71, who was found in her home in St. Clair Township in December. Three people, including her daughter, are facing charges in her death.

