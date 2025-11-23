Dive teams search for weapon in connection with Westmoreland County homicide investigation

Dive teams were on the water Friday for the ongoing investigation into a Westmoreland County woman’s murder.

Murrysville Medic One Dive Team says two boats with sonar went out to search areas of interest, assisting the Westmoreland County DA’s Office, Rostraver Police and the FBI with an investigation.

The DA’s office tells Channel 11 the dive team activity was in relation to a search for a weapon in connection with the Jennah Seibert homicide case.

Seibert was found shot and killed in her Rostraver home in April. Dorian Jeri-Greene is charged with her murder and was arrested in Florida in May. He’s since been extradited to Pennsylvania and is awaiting trial.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates Exclusive: Body camera footage shows Rostraver homicide suspect’s arrest

The DA’s office was unable to provide information on whether or not anything was found during the dive team’s search.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group