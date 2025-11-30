DK Metcalf’s honors Call of Duty Endowment, local veteran through My Cause My Cleats

PITTSBURGH — DK Metcalf honored a local military veteran during practice this week, and will do so again when he takes the field on Sunday afternoon.

Metcalf presented a pair of Call of Duty Endowment custom cleats for “My Cause My Cleats” to Clairton native and former Air Force Staff Sergeant Capri Thompson on Friday.

The Call of Duty Endowment helps veterans find quality jobs. An endowment partner, VetJobs, helped Capri transition from military service to a rewarding civilian career. He now operates a childcare center, coaches football and is passionate about giving back to his community.

Metcalf will sport a pair of the custom cleats designed for Capri and his service for America when the Steelers take on the Bills at Acrisure Stadium.

It’s the 10th straight year the NFL is allowing players to showcase charitable causes during a game through cleat designs.

Several other Steelers will also be wearing cleats honoring causes close to them, like Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) or Cafe Momentum.

Click here to see all of the causes Steelers players are highlighting Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group