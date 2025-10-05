‘Do not waste your money’: Local police department warns of fake letters asking for donations

NORTH VERSAILLES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County police department is warning community members about fake letters asking for donations.

The North Versailles Police Department posted on social media Saturday that they’ve received reports of residents getting donation requests from the organization “Citizens Behind the Badge.”

Although the letters are written to look legitimate, they have nothing to do with the department and don’t benefit it in any way, officials said.

Residents are told, “Please do not waste your money on them.”

