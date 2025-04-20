Dog attacks 2-year-old child; Pittsburgh Police trying to find it

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are trying to find a dog that attacked a child and got out of its house.

Officers and medics were called to the 200 block of Moore Avenue in Knoxville at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The callers told police that they believe the child got near the dog, which was described as “food-aggressive” while it was eating.

When the adults tried to pull the dog off of the child, it escaped and ran out of the house.

The child was taken to a hospital with serious facial injuries and is in stable condition.

The dog is described as a 2-year-old gray pit bull.

Animcal Care and Control searched and did not find the dog. They believe it is still in the Knoxville area.

Anyone who sees it is asked to call the Animal Care and Control emergency line at 412-255-2935 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group