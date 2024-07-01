Dog rescued from trail at McConnells Mill State Park in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A crew worked to rescue a dog that got hurt at McConnells Mill State Park in Lawrence County on Sunday.

Fire officials said a woman and her dog, named Walter, were walking on Hell’s Hollow Trail when the dog hurt his shoulder and couldn’t walk.

The woman and dog were more than four miles from the trailhead at the time.

“It’s up and down a lot of curves and steep inclines in it. It’s normally one person wide, so anytime that you’re carrying something or somebody out, it’s gonna be quite the work to get out,” Slippery Rock Fire Chief Charles Peak said.

Walter was taken to a veterinary clinic in Darlington Township.

In total, seven agencies helped rescue Walter from the woods.

