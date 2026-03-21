Dogs abandoned in West Mifflin, police asking for information

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The West Mifflin Police Department is asking the public for information after dogs were abandoned in the borough.

West Mifflin police shared photos of the dogs on social media Friday.

The dogs were reportedly tied and abandoned near Homestead-Duquesne Road and Bettis Road.

Police say anyone who knows where the dogs belong can call the department at (412) 461-3125.

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