DOJ seizes domains used to spoof websites, compromise nearly 500,000 credit cards

PITTSBURGH — The Department of Justice seized four domains used by administrators and customers of a spoofing service.

The domains were seized after dozens of administrators were arrested.

The spoofing service operated through the LabHost domain, which is connected to a Russian internet infrastructure company.

LabHost customers used its services to create and manage spoofed websites designed to look like legitimate business websites, such as Amazon, Netflix, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Chase Bank.

Customers used the spoofed websites to lure victims into disclosing personal details and credit card information.

Court records say LabHost has been used to create more than 40,000 spoofed websites and nearly 500,000 credit cards were compromised as a result.

“Seizing LabHost and arresting those involved will have a systemic impact on transnational cybercrime,” said Special Agent in Charge Timothy P. Burke, U.S. Secret Service Pittsburgh Field Office. “We are proud to work with our foreign and domestic law enforcement partners as we continue to counter those engaged in cybercrime.”

The LabHost platform has been shut down.

