Dollar Bank awarding $10K grant to Plum School District for Rachel’s Challenge initiative

The Dollar Bank Foundation is awarding a $10,000 grant to the Plum Borough School District Tuesday to support the Rachel’s Challenge initiative through the Plum Mustang Foundation.

Dollar Bank is a partner of WPXI’s 11 Cares.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Dollar Bank has supported Rachel’s Challenge programs across all five schools in the district, aiming to create safe and connected environments free from violence and focused on kindness and acceptance.

“With the help of such a generous community partner in our colleagues at Dollar Bank, our students are continuing to set the standard for the mission of Rachel’s Challenge,” said Dr. Rick Walsh, Superintendent of Schools. “Dollar Bank is honored to support the Rachel’s Challenge initiative at Plum Borough School District for the fourth consecutive year,” said Jeff Robol, Dollar Bank’s Assistant Vice President of Treasury Management.

The district will recognize Friends of Rachel teacher/sponsor Ms. Kaitlyn Hatbob and student club members for initiatives that encourage positive behavior and mindset, such as seeing the best in others and speaking with kindness. Ms. Hatbob expressed her appreciation for the impact of the initiative, particularly during events like the breakfast where nominees are celebrated for their kindness and positive actions.

Ryan Manzer highlighted the district-wide impact of Rachel’s Challenge, noting the evidence of student commitment to the program in school buildings. Funding from Dollar Bank supports Rachel’s Challenge curriculum at each grade level, assembly programming, and awards for students who display positive behaviors.

Rachel’s Challenge was founded by the family of Rachel Scott, the first victim of the Columbine High School shooting, and has become a significant youth violence prevention program nationwide.

