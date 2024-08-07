Local

Dollar General to replace former Rite Aid location in Hazelwood

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — The vacated Rite Aid store on Second Avenue in Hazelwood won’t sit empty for long.

After the store was announced to close late last year amid Rite Aid’s Chapter 11 filing, Dollar General recently signed a lease to take over the empty store of about 10,000 square feet.

Adam Hagerman, an executive for Bennett Williams Commercial who represented Dollar General in the deal, confirmed the new lease commitment by the retailer for the location.

