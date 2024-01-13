Local

Dolphins-Chiefs game airing exclusively on Peacock

By WPXI.com News Staff

Peacock FILE - The logo for NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is displayed on a computer screen Jan. 16, 2020, in New York. The NFL is taking another big step toward streaming by putting one of its playoff football games exclusively on a digital platform for the first time. The league and NBCUniversal announced Monday, May 15, 2023, that the Saturday night game on Wild Card weekend will be on Peacock. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane/AP)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The NFL’s late game between Kansas City and Miami will only be available on the streaming service, Peacock. The NFL is not offering the Dolphins — Chiefs playoff game to local affiliates like WPXI or to cable operators. It will only be available for those with Peacock. If you have questions about whether you can access Peacock, you should call your internet service provider or Xfinity.

Saturday’s early game, the Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, will be shown on NBC and right here on WPXI with coverage starting at 3 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 longstanding Pittsburgh businesses closing doors after nearly 40 years
  • 2 men found fatally shot in car that crashed into Larimer home
  • Missing woman’s body found along trail near Geneva College, death ruled a homicide
  • VIDEO: Remnants of former Freeport golf course to be auctioned off
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read