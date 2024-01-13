Dolphins-Chiefs game airing exclusively on Peacock

PITTSBURGH — The NFL’s late game between Kansas City and Miami will only be available on the streaming service, Peacock. The NFL is not offering the Dolphins — Chiefs playoff game to local affiliates like WPXI or to cable operators. It will only be available for those with Peacock. If you have questions about whether you can access Peacock, you should call your internet service provider or Xfinity.

Saturday’s early game, the Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, will be shown on NBC and right here on WPXI with coverage starting at 3 p.m.

