Monongahela Incline closed until further notice while repairs are underway for ‘several’ issues

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline is closed until further notice, Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced Wednesday.

In a press release, PRT says the closure is because of “several electrical and mechanical issues” preventing the incline from operating.

PRT shut down the Monongahela Incline around 7 p.m. Tuesday after a malfunction that prevented cars from slowing down and stopping at the upper and lower stations. No one was hurt during the malfunction, and PRT is still evaluating if there was any damage from it.

A review found that “multiple” electrical and mechanical parts failed and required repairs.

PRT doesn’t know how long the incline will be out of service.

Shuttle busses will operate between the upper and lower stations until service is restored.

The Monongahela Incline is closed for repairs until further notice. Shuttle buses will operate between the upper station and the lower station during regular incline hours. pic.twitter.com/qt537vlONt — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) January 3, 2024

