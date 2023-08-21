Mon Incline reopens after being shut down for 10 days

PITTSBURGH — After being shut down for ten days, the Mon Incline reopened first thing Monday morning.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit closed the Incline on Aug. 11 after two cars got stuck for about an hour with a dozen passengers inside. PRT said the problem was a condensation issue.

A sign was posted on the door, saying the incline was closed temporarily for maintenance.

The closure also impacted local businesses on Shiloh Street, which take a hit when the incline isn’t running.

The Mon Incline first opened in 1870.

