Dormont man accused of abusing baby boy with ‘violent force,’ per court documents

DORMONT, Pa. — A Dormont man is accused of abusing his baby boy.

Shandrew Vaughn, 22, told police his 4-month-old baby suddenly went limp under his watch on July 8.

He told police he thought the baby was choking and tried to give him “back blows” and mouth-to-mouth, according to court documents.

Once the baby was in the hospital, medical staff found injuries consistent with abuse.

Vaughn gave police permission to search through his cell phone, and court documents say he searched, “how do babies react to shaken baby syndrome” on the internet hours before scans were done at the hospital.

Vaughn denies hurting his son, but a doctor said the baby’s injuries “take violent force to receive.”

