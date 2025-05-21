Downtown Neighbors Alliance to launch new bookstore, bolster retail along two corridors

PITTSBURGH — After years of advocating for downtown and its need for more retail shops and amenities, John Valentine and the Downtown Neighbors Alliance are ready to get into the retail game themselves.

At the organization’s annual awards dinner on Monday night at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh hotel, Valentine announced a new proposal to revitalize a portion of Liberty Avenue with new retail establishments.

The group is working to put together a marketing strategy and branding for Liberty Avenue, a key commercial corridor he argued needs support amid ongoing projects to upgrade Arts Landing in the Cultural District and Market Square.

