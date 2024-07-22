Downtown Pittsburgh restaurant ordered to close in recent health department report

Caravan on Smithfield Street in Downtown Pittsburgh was ordered to close after a recent inspection.

A report from the Allegheny County Health Department on July 17 cites multiple violations found in the restaurant.

This is the second time this year that Caravan has been ordered to close. The health department shut the restaurant down in mid-April, as well.

The report notes a mouse was found in the basement and droppings were seen in multiple places, which are repeat violations.

The health department also said Caravan was operating without a valid permit.

The restaurant owner signed up for a 30-day pest control treatment, per the report.

It’s not clear when the restaurant will reopen.

