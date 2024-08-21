Dozens of coaches receive first aid, CPR training in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of youth football coaches within the City of Pittsburgh received emergency response training on Wednesday.

Allegheny Health Network and Pittsburgh’s EMS bureau teamed up for a Stop the Bleed® and CPR/AED training clinic, hosted at the Ammon Community Recreation Center.

“In any situation in which an injury could occur, these community-based trainings are critically important for equipping individuals at the scene to act as immediate responders and save lives,” said Allan Philp, MD, system trauma medical director and chief medical officer, AGH. “We are pleased to partner with the City of Pittsburgh to help provide area coaches with the knowledge and skills needed to help safeguard young athletes in our region.”

EMS leaders there told Channel 11 that every second counts in an emergency. When community members have the proper training, they can help to buy time for responding paramedics in the event of a critical incident.

Charles Pitts-Bonner, a recreational leader for Ammon, knows first-hand how the proper training can save a life.

He told Channel 11 that an older gentleman suffered a heart attack at the pool on Father’s Day, but he and employees were able to quickly perform CPR.

“We were able to get him back with a strong pulse and we were able to save him,” Pitts-Bonner said. “The training is very important.”

