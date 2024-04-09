Local

Drive-in movies start airing again at Allegheny County parks

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A family-favorite Allegheny County event is kicking off for the year.

Drive-In Movies in the Parks started on April 6.

Each Saturday, Allegheny County Parks airs a family-friendly movie for free in a classic drive-in style at an area park, weather permitting.

Families can start parking at 6 p.m. and the movies start at sunset, with closed captioning available on request. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own drinks and snacks.

Click here to see the movie schedule.

