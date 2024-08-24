Harrison Township community comes together to remember young girl hit, killed by vehicle

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Family and friends gathered to remember the life of an 11-year-old girl, Friday evening.

Roxanne Bonnoni was hit by a car while crossing the street near her home on North Canal Street in Harrison Twp., Tuesday. She was getting ready to start middle school at Highlands.

Dozens held candles and shared stories, adding to a growing memorial on the sidewalk.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘Our hearts are heavy’: Community remembering girl hit by car, killed in Harrison Township

“We’re trying to be strong for my sister but it’s very hard,” Roxanne’s aunt Heather told us. “I feel like my sister’s not going to come up from this for awhile.”

Her brother, just 18 years old, told Channel 11 what he’ll miss about his little sister.

“I’ll miss her joy. I’m going to miss her joy,” he said.

Uncle Anthony called her the light of the family.

“That’s what she was, a beacon of light,” he said.

Roxanne’s aunt days the family is still hoping for justice.

The driver in this case did stay on scene and no charges were filed.

