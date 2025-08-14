Man accused of drinking 12 beers before hitting, killing young girl in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Natrona Heights man has been charged for his role in the death of an 11-year-old girl.

Last August, we told you that Roxanne Bonnoni was hit by a car while crossing the road near her home in Harrison Township.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Harrison Township community comes together to remember young girl hit, killed by vehicle

Now, investigators say the driver had been drinking.

According to the criminal complaint, 65-year-old Jeffrey Glowatski had 12 beers on the day of the crash. Glowatski had allegedly been to two locations and started drinking around 2:45 pm. He was seen leaving one bar just minutes before Bonnoni was hit, around 7:20 p.m.

Glowatski’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.

He faces a number of charges - all are either DUI or careless driving. None blames him directly for causing Bonnoni’s death.

We reached out to Roxanne Bonnoni’s family. They told us they did not want to comment and directed us to their attorney, Fred Rabner.

He sent us a statement on behalf of the family saying:

“As we come up on the year anniversary of this tragic loss, recognizing there is nothing that will bring Roxanne back, the family is somewhat heartened by the diligence of the District Attorney’s Office and the prosecuting officers who have worked tirelessly to bring this family some justice.

The fact that the man who took their daughter’s life will have to face these allegations in a court of law may provide some closure for a family in desperate need of the same.

The filing of DUI charges rather than homicide related charges is based on the technical elements of the more serious charges and the difficulties in proving the same.

Obviously, the family feels had he been sober, the accident could have been avoided.

The family appreciates all the well wishes, the outpouring of support, and will stand by the side of the District Attorney’s Office during the entirety of this prosecution."

People Channel spoke to on North Canal Street in Harrison Township, the spot of the crash, tell us they wanted to see more.

“Anybody who takes someone’s life like that should be charged for what they did. He should’ve been charged for way more, absolutely,” Colby Henry said.

“Basically, she was murdered. There’s no way around it,” Tasha Williams said.

Glowatski was issued a summons. He is not in jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group