Girl hit by car, killed while riding her bicycle in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A girl was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle in Harrison Township on Tuesday evening, Allegheny County police say.

Emergency crews were called to Kuntz Street at 7:20 p.m.

First responders tried to save the girl’s life, but she died at the scene.

Allegheny County detectives are handling the investigation.

