Driver flown to hospital after crash during race at Lernerville Speedway

SARVER, Pa. — A driver was flown to a local hospital after a crash during a race at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m., according to Butler County 911 officials.

The crash happened during the first “Geibel Fest - Day of Destruction” event at the speedway.

A fan who spoke to Channel 11 at the scene said it took crews a while to get the driver out of the car, and the race was paused for a while but has since resumed.

The driver’s condition has not been released.

We're working to learn more.

