Driver hospitalized after crashing into White Oak home

WHITE OAK, Pa. — A driver was taken to a hospital after his car crashed into the back of a home in White Oak.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that first responders were sent to the 300 block of Dome Street just after 4:30 p.m.

The car was already gone when our crew got on scene, but we saw significant damage to the back of a home, with cinder blocks and a brick facade lying on the ground. The homeowner told us the area destroyed used to be a bathroom.

People were home at the time of the crash, but no one inside the house was hurt. Dispatchers say the driver was taken to a hospital, but his current condition is unknown.

The homeowner told us he’s still working to determine if the house is structurally sound.

