Driver injured after box truck crashes into Penn Township bar

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A box truck crashed into a bar in Penn Township on Monday night, badly injuring the driver.

According to Butler County 911 dispatchers, police, fire and EMS crews were called to McBride Station at 340 Pittsburgh Road at 9:38 p.m. for the crash.

BREAKING: emergency crews are here on Pittsburgh Rd in Penn Township where a box truck crashed into a bar. Police say the driver was hurt, flown to a hospital. Will have an update on air in a few minutes. ⁦@WPXI⁩ pic.twitter.com/PJiRMeZ4nw — Antoinette DelBel (@AnnieDelBel) June 27, 2023

This is a developing story, and 11 News is working to learn more.

11 News has confirmed that the driver was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

