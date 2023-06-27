Local

Driver injured after box truck crashes into Penn Township bar

By WPXI.com News Staff

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A box truck crashed into a bar in Penn Township on Monday night, badly injuring the driver.

According to Butler County 911 dispatchers, police, fire and EMS crews were called to McBride Station at 340 Pittsburgh Road at 9:38 p.m. for the crash.

This is a developing story, and 11 News is working to learn more. Check back for updates on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

11 News has confirmed that the driver was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

