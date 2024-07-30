Local

Driver rescued from flooded roadway in Lawrenceville

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A driver was rescued from a flooded roadway in Lawrenceville on Tuesday.

An Allegheny County dispatcher said crews were called to Sassafras Street and Liberty Avenue at 9:44 a.m.

When first responders got to the scene, they found two feet of water on the road from the rain.

The driver had non-life threatening injuries, dispatchers said.

Sassafras Street is closed at this time.

