Driver rescued from flooded roadway in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — A driver was rescued from a flooded roadway in Lawrenceville on Tuesday.
An Allegheny County dispatcher said crews were called to Sassafras Street and Liberty Avenue at 9:44 a.m.
When first responders got to the scene, they found two feet of water on the road from the rain.
The driver had non-life threatening injuries, dispatchers said.
Sassafras Street is closed at this time.
